Djeidi's delight, Röhl reaction and superb scenes - A Sheffield Wednesday recap after big Plymouth Argyle win

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 9th Mar 2025, 12:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday ran out as 3-0 winners over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon as their ended their Home Park hoodoo.

Marcus Tudgay was on the scoresheet the last time that the Owls managed to win away against the Pilgrims, but Callum Paterson and Djeidi Gassama managed to make sure that that is no longer the case as they both scored to add to the own goal from Nathanael Ogbeta.

Wednesday had to weather a bit of a Plymouth storm in the opening stages of the game, but held firm before punishing Miron Muslic’s side at the other end of the pitch, and you can check out all of the game highlights in the video below. Meanwhile, for an honest assessment of the game from Danny Röhl - including his joy at the clean sheet - check out the video at the top of the page.

Gassama, so often a thorn in the side of Championship teams this season, was a standout performer once again as he caused all sorts of problems for the Pilgrims’ backline, and his name was one that could be heard sung into the night sky down in Devon. Speaking after the game he talked of his delight at playing his part in a big victory, but also praised the fans for their help in getting the job done:

There were also some superb scenes after the final whistle for those fans who did make the long trip down to Plymouth, with most recent signing - Ryo Hatsuse - getting amongst it as he tasted victory in an Owls shirt for the first time. Check it out below:

For the rest of the fallout, including some interesting comments from Muslic after the tie, we’ve got you covered here:

