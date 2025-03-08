Fresh Sheffield Wednesday injury blow 'really bad' - positive news elsewhere

The swatting aside of Plymouth Argyle on Saturday did come with a side dish of disappointment, with news a key man could be out for up to a month after a fresh injury setback.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls hammered Plymouth Argyle 3-0 at what has traditionally been an unhappy hunting ground at Home Park. Big defender Dominic Iorfa jumped back into the starting line-up after two months out with injury and came through unscathed, while Wednesday boss Danny Röhl confirmed post-match that injury scares for Michael Ihiekwe and Ryo Hatsuse were of little concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But headline January addition Stuart Armstrong will not feature for an extended period despite a pre-match hope he would make a return from the minor calf issue that kept him out of last week’s defeat to Sunderland. A fresh setback in training before their trip to Devon will rule him out for several weeks.

“Stuey tried, but he stopped the training yesterday,” Röhl told The Star. “For him it looks bad, really bad now. Maybe three or four weeks out and it is not easy for him. When we look to his history you see he did not have a pre-season with us, in game minutes we have tried to manage him but yesterday we had another set back. It’s a pity because we were hoping to have him here with us today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The overall picture away from the Scotland international is more positive. Worst fears over Yan Valery’s calf problem have not been realised and he could make a return towards the end of the month. Akin Famewo’s continued recovery from his long lay-off is progressing well and Röhl had positive words to say on Iorfa and Nathaniel Chalobah, who came off the bench to make his first appearance in nearly a month.

“For Yan it is a little bit better, maybe after the international break,” Röhl continued. “Akin looks really good at the moment, very sharp in the training and this is good to see. But for him he needs a game with the under-21s to give him minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had a first big step for Dom, for him to come here in such a game and come in it was helpful with his size and things here. It is what it is at the moment. And I must not forget Nate, the impact he made. I had a conversation two or three weeks ago with him. I was very direct with him and now he is in a really good way.”