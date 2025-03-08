Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that things could’ve gone very different for the Owls in their win over Plymouth Argyle.

The Owls ran out as 3-0 winners over Plymouth on Saturday afternoon as they picked up a first win away against the Pilgrims since back in 2009, with a Nathanael Ogbeta own goal, a strike from Callum Paterson and another from Djeidi Gassama proving to be the difference at Home Park.

But Wednesday had to weather the storm early doors over in Devon as Miron Muslic’s side came bursting out of the blocks and created some decent chances for themselves, and Röhl knows that on a different day the end result could’ve been very different for his side.

“I think we have to speak about the first five or six minutes,” he said afterwards. “It could be that we conceded a goal, and then we would not be sitting here with a smile and three points. But except for those six, maybe 10, minutes I thought we controlled the game against a difficult team. I think to come here, with how they play and their structure, it’s not easy to create opportunities.

A much-needed Wednesday clean sheet

“There were a lot of second balls, 50/50 duels - with the long ball in behind you have to be careful. But minute to minute we controlled the game, we kept the ball in the right areas and were aggressive against the ball. Counter-pressing was much better, and I think the back four - and then back five - did a good job today. They were very serious, and it was important that we got a clean sheet, I was demanding that of the group.

“I think we could’ve scored four or five goals today, we created good chances, and Plymouth had just two shots. That shows a lot how we worked, but that’s what you have to do in this league.”

Next up for Wednesday is a trip to Norwich City in midweek as they hope to build on an impressive win on the road, and that one also happens to be the game before they welcome Sheffield United to Hillsborough - so there’s an added incentive to pick up three more points as well.

