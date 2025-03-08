An own goal from Nathanael Ogbeta got the ball rolling for the Owls before Callum Paterson got in on the action, and it was Djeidi Gassama who put the icing on the cake at Home Park as Wednesday secured a first away win at Plymouth since back in 2009.

There was plenty to like about Wednesday’s performance as they comfortably put the Pilgrims to the sword, and it’s three more points on the board for Danny Röhl and his outfit ahead of their trip to Norwich City in midweek.

Here’s how we rated the SWFC side that picked up a rare Home Park victory on Saturday afternoon:

1 . James Beadle - 7 Dealt with a tricky moment early doors, palming a shot to safety. Seemed to command well and got out to a couple. For large periods was a spectator to quite a lacklustre attacking effort from the home side. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Dominic Iorfa - 8 Brought back in after a long absence, it was a brave selection from Danny Rohl that paid off. Offered legs on the right and got Wednesday up the pitch to good effect. An impressive return to form. | UGC / Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3 . Michael Ihiekwe - 8 Played an important tole early doors, slowing things down in possession and settling Wednesday down. Put hearts in mouths when he went down injured but re-emerged to do his thing. Won headers, scrapped his heart out. | UGC Photo Sales

4 . Max Lowe - 8 Seemed to be there in key moments and made a number of clearances, aerial wins and tackles. Grows and grows into this season - an excellent signing. | UGC Photo Sales