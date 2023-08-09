Sheffield Wednesday have discovered their opponents for the second round of the Carabao Cup, with Mansfield Town now on the horizon.

Xisco’s Owls will be at home once again after they saw off Stockport County in the first round of the competition on Tuesday evening via a penalty shootout, and they will once more face League Two opponents as they eye a spot in the next stage.

It will make it three years in a row that Wednesday have faced the Stags in cup competition, beating them in the Papa John’s Trophy in 2021 and then the FA Cup last year as they progressed on both occasions - Nigel Clough, formerly of Sheffield United, remains in charge.

The tie also offers up a reunion with one of last season’s play-off heroes, Aden Flint, who signed for Mansfield this month following the expiration of his contract with Stoke City.

Round two of the tournament is set to be played out in the final days of the month, in the week commencing August 28th, with the fixtures likely to be spread across August 30th and August 31st between the Owls’ games against Cardiff City and Leeds United.