Moore’s first full season at Hillsborough came to a disappointing end last week as they were beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Sunderland in the League One play-offs, but there were plenty of positives to take from the season given the amount of points they amassed and the incredible form they showed at Hillsborough.

Now, with plans well underway for 2022/23, there had been questions about whether the Owls boss would still be in charge, and the club’s owner has put to bed any thoughts of him moving on, explaining that he’s never thought about releasing him.

Chansiri, who spoke to the media this week, admitted that he had hoped for promotion back into the Championship, but also conceded that it was something he had to live with. The Owls’ chairman is eager for improvements to be made – and thinks Moore is the man to do it.

"I always want to get promotion,” he told The Star. “And I’ll do as much as I can to do that… So of course I’m disappointed not to do that for the fans and for the club. It’s football though, you can win or you can lose. We need to accept that.

“I appreciate Darren’s ambition, he tried to do his best for the club and now we need to improve our strengths and weaknesses. We still have a lot of jobs to do.

“I speak to him a lot - I spoke with him before we came on this call. We have a good relationship, we talk once a week or sometimes every day. If we don’t talk then we’ll text together… He’ll still be here next season - I’ve never thought about releasing him.”

