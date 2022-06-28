It was confirmed last week that 18-year-old trio, Joshua Ashman, Fuad Sesay, and Bobby Dunn had all signed their first pro deals at Hillsborough, while 20-year-old Sam Durrant had also agreed to sign up in S6.

For Ashman and Sesay, a centre back and a full back, their deals are as reward for the work that they did during the course of their two-year scholarships at the club, while Dunn and Durrant impressed on trial towards the latter end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three of the players have taken to social media in the days that have followed, and have promised to keep up their hard work as they look to progress.

Ashman said on his Instagram this week, “Happy to sign my first professional contract at SWFC… Thanks to all my friends and family for the support. Hard work continues, all praise to God.”

The big central defender also had the chance to train with Darren Moore and his first team this week as part of his development, and he’ll be looking to use that experience to improve even further.

Sesay, who also climbed up through the ranks last season, said on his social media that he was ‘delighted’ to put pen to paper, saying, “Delighted to sign my first professional contract with the club… Some hard fought moments, the hard work continues.”

Sheffield Wednesday's Middlewood Road training ground. (via swfc.co.uk)