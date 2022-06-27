The Star reported earlier this month that the 17-year-old attacker was on the verge of his first pro deal at Hillsborough, and it was then confirmed that he’d agreed terms ahead of the new season.

Cadamarteri, who pushed his way up through the ranks from the U18s to the U23s last season, has already spent a bit of time with the first team under Darren Moore, and is seen as an exciting young talent by the club.

And despite interest from Premier League outfits, the talented teen opted to stick around in S6, and The Star understands that he’s agreed a lengthy three-year deal with the club that should see him past his 20th birthday.

The attacker said he was ‘absolutely buzzing’ after terms were agreed earlier this month, and spoke of how he wants to progress even further in 2022/23, telling the club’s official website, “It’s time to kick on and the hard work now gets harder. I’ve only scored one goal for the 23s and to add to that tally next season would be great.”

Cadamarteri is likely to alternate between the U18s and the U23s next season as they oversee his development at the club, and it’s thought there’s a long-term plan in place in order to give him the best chance of reaching his potential.

He joined Wednesday as part of the U9s a few years ago, and will be eyeing up the opportunity to learn from Darren Moore and the first teamers when given the opportunity in the coming months.