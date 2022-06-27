The Owls now begin their second week of work after returning to Middlewood Road last Monday, and this weekend will see them play their first friendly as they make the trip to Alfreton Town to start getting some games into their legs.

Moore, who’s trying to build a team capable of sealing promotion out of League One, admits that they know their opening game against Portsmouth is now just around the corner.

Speaking to the club’s website, the Wednesday boss said, “We’ve got six weeks of preseason, but that will be gone in the blink of an eye and before you know it we’ll be playing Portsmouth on that opening day. It doesn’t seem two minutes since the last campaign finished, but here we are again talking about the new one.

“It’s been a quick summer but we’re back, our work has started and we’re all really looking forward to the new campaign.”

And part of that work has been to add to his squad, which he has done successfully so far, and he admits that he’s really pleased to have got five new additions through the door so early.

Moore went on to say, “We have managed to get five over the line nice and early, and now preseason will be all about getting them settled and integrating them into the camp… The quicker you bring players in, the longer you get to work with them in preparation for the start of the season and that’s a big positive.”