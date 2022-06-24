The Owls are working hard behind the scenes ahead of the 2022/23 season, and it’s been confirmed that two of their youngsters – Josh Ashman and Fuad Sesay – have been reward with pro deals following the end of their two-year scholarships at S6.

Meanwhile, Bobby Dunn and Sam Durrant, who The Star reported earlier this year were on trial in blue and white, have put pen to paper on contracts to play under Neil Thompson in the campaign ahead.

A statement on the club’s official website today read, “Academy products Fuad Sesay and Josh Ashman have signed their maiden professional contracts with Sheffield Wednesday.

“The duo enjoyed a successful two-year scholarship programme with the Owls and were offered professional terms upon the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign… Both Sesay and Ashman will step up to the SWFC Under-23 squad for the upcoming season under the tutelage of experienced coach Neil Thompson.”

Meanwhile, the arrivals of Durrant and Dunn were also confirmed, with the club saying that ‘the promising duo spent time on trial in S6 last season and have impressed the coaching staff at Middlewood Road’.

All four players will be looking to kick on in the season ahead as they look to climb up the ranks at Wednesday, and hopefully get the chance to impress Darren Moore at some point in the future.