Sheffield Wednesday defender’s future admission amid Preston North End talk

The 24-year-old centre back has been a key figure for the Owls since joining on loan from Preston North End in January, and his arrival has coincided with Wednesday’s impressive turnaround of fortunes and climb up to fourth place in League One.

As things stand he’s due to return to Preston for next season as he looks to force his way into Ryan Lowe’s plans in Lancashire, and there has been some talk of fighting it out for a starting berth for the Lilywhites once the current campaign has come to an end.

But Storey himself isn’t thinking about next season – as far as he’s concerned, there’s only one thing on his mind. Promotion.

“It’s all eyes on this,” he told The Star when asked about plans for the future. “I couldn’t care less about any of that at the moment, I’ve got one job here - and that’s to win Monday night, and then get this team back to the Championship.”

Storey is expected to start once again this evening as the Owls head into a crucial clash with Sunderland in their play-off semifinal, and he’ll be desperate to help them keep another Hillsborough clean sheet as Darren Moore’s side look to overturn the 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

The winner will go on to face Wycombe Wanderers, who beat MK Dons 2-1 over two legs following their 1-0 defeat at Stadium MK on Sunday evening.