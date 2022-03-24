That’s according to a fresh report by our sister title the Lancashire Post, who say PNE officials have ‘noted’ his good form and that with their Liverpool loanee youngster Sepp van den Berg not confirmed ahead of next season, a spot could well have opened up for Storey.

Storey, who has earned huge plaudits for his efforts in his 12 Owls appearances since joining on loan in January, had intimated he’d be open to a permanent move to S6 at the end of the season.

Preston North End have kept a close eye on out-on-loan defender Sheffield Wednesday defender Jordan Storey.

“I’ve only got good things to say about the club,” he said earlier this month.

“You never say never in football. I’m still with Preston and have a few years there but football is a mad sport, there’s no reason it couldn’t happen.

“I’ll just take every game as it comes as see how it comes at the end of the season.”

“There’s no reason it couldn’t or will happen. We’ll have to wait and see at the end of the season to see if anything will unfold.

But this latest update is more in-line with what Preston boss – and former Wednesday forward – Ryan Lowe said the intentions were over Storey’s move over the Pennines.

“I see Jordan Storey as a Preston North End footballer for many years to come, because he has got the attributes,” Lowe said shotly after the move was announced. “He just hasn't been playing enough games.

“I said 'I am not forcing you out anywhere but if you want to go out for games, that is your call' - he has made the choice to go to Sheffield Wednesday and hopefully help them catapult into the play-offs.

“We will have our scouts watching him and if he's performing in a League One team trying to get into the play-offs, he is definitely worth his weight in gold for me next season.