Brunt, who played over 150 games for the Owls early in his career, started alongside Paolo Di Canio against Doncaster Rovers in a legends game over the weekend, grabbing a couple of assists before making way at half time – and he admits that it was nice to be out there again following his retirement this time last year.

Speaking after a starring first half performance in the Eve’s Trust charity game on Saturday, the former Owl said, “It has been a long time but it was a good laugh. Obviously, we had a lot of different fitness levels out there. Mine is not great at the minute. It was nice to have a run-out and support the charity.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“That (left foot) dragged me through a few years of my career! I always enjoy having a run-out in these charity games. There is nothing that quite beats playing in a stadium in a match situation - it was nice to be back out there.

“It was the first time I have ever experienced playing with Paolo Di Canio, too. He seems a nice guy. He got through the whole game so fair play to him. He is still in great nick – I hope when I am 53 that I am in that good a nick!”

Brunt also spoke about his hopes for Wednesday’s game on Monday night, and when asked if they can get the job done he said, “I don't see why not…. They have got a great home record this year so hopefully they can get over the line. 1-0 away from home in the play-offs is not the end of the line – so hopefully they can get over the line on Monday.

Chris Brunt played in a charity game for Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

“You always keep an eye out on your former clubs and obviously I know Darren Moore well so hopefully they do well.”

“They have drawn a lot of games and conceded a lot of late goals,” he went on to say. “I have kept seeing them being 1-0 up with five minutes to go and they have come away with a draw. It has happened quite a lot. I think they will be kicking themselves when they look at games like that.

“If they had not conceded goals in the last five minutes, they probably could have gone up automatically - but it was not to be. They are a big club and you can see that by the ticket sales for Monday and their last home game. It has got the potential to be such a big club and it would be great to see them back up there.”