Sheffield Wednesday defender praised after ‘superb’ recent efforts for Owls

When the former Manchester United youth player arrived at Hillsborough it was expected that he would be coming on board as primarily a left back or left wingback, but on a number of occasions now he’s been asked to play in central defence.

James doesn’t have the height of his defensive counterparts, but Darren Moore has been very impressed with other aspects of his game as he looks to try and make the position his own going forward.

Speaking after another strong showing in the 3-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers, the Owls boss said of his loanee, "He was excellent. He showed tenacity, determination and aggression. He has got a lovely left foot on him and gives us that balance on the left-hand side. He has been superb. He is someone that I worked with at Doncaster. He has got wonderful versatility.

"I am pleased he showed his class today. I thought his performance was good. The team was solid in and out of progression.”

Wednesday are back in action on Saturday afternoon as they take on Port Vale in their first league meeting at Vale Park since back in 2004, and James will no doubt be itching to get another 90 minutes under his belt as the Owls go in search of three consecutive away wins.

The 28-year-old has played nine games in all competitions so far this season, including six in League One.

