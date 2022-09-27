Sheffield Wednesday on FIFA 23 - First look gallery of the Owls on world's biggest football video game
FIFA 23 is out this week, so we took a closer look at Sheffield Wednesday in the world’s biggest football video game.
The launch of the game has been highly-anticipated around the world, and now the time has come for gamers to get stuck into the latest – and final – edition of the game. As of next season EA Sports and FIFA will part ways, so it’s the last of its kind in the current guise, anyway.
Wednesday have some of the highest-rated players in League One on this year’s edition, but it’s Barry Bannan with an overall rating of 72 that tops the charts from an Owls perspective. Will Vaulks is second, with a rating of 70.
We’ve put together a gallery so you can check out the new kits, some of the stats, and find out which player is the fastest, has the best shot, and the highest potential in career mode.