The launch of the game has been highly-anticipated around the world, and now the time has come for gamers to get stuck into the latest – and final – edition of the game. As of next season EA Sports and FIFA will part ways, so it’s the last of its kind in the current guise, anyway.

Wednesday have some of the highest-rated players in League One on this year’s edition, but it’s Barry Bannan with an overall rating of 72 that tops the charts from an Owls perspective. Will Vaulks is second, with a rating of 70.

We’ve put together a gallery so you can check out the new kits, some of the stats, and find out which player is the fastest, has the best shot, and the highest potential in career mode.

1. 2.5 stars for the Owls Sheffield Wednesday have a 2.5 star rating on the game this year, with the midfield rated as their strongest position. Photo: FIFA 23 Photo Sales

2. The strongest XI This, according to the ratings and in the current 3-5-2 formation, is Wednesday's strongest XI in the game as things stand. Photo: FIFA 23 Photo Sales

3. The Skipper Barry Bannan is one of only a handful of Wednesday players with a face scan in this year's edition of the game. Photo: FIFA 23 Photo Sales

4. Reece James James is another Owls player that has a full face scan in FIFA 23 - the former Manchester United youngster is wearing 33 this season. Photo: FIFA 23 Photo Sales