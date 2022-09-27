The towering defender was back in the Wednesday XI over the weekend after a spell out injured, and played a key role in their 3-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers to get back to winning ways at Hillsborough.

Heneghan was understandably delighted, saying that the game was important for him on a personal level too.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the centre back said, “You can’t beat winning games, obviously all the lads are buzzing from the win - we go out to win every single game, and those are the demands here. We’d like to say we’ll live up to them.

“I was buzzing to be back out, it felt like a lot longer than three and a half weeks. It seemed to drag, but to be back out there and win the game, and get some match sharpness it was brilliant.”

The Owls have picked up 20 points from their opening 10 games as they push for promotion out of League One, and while it’s their best return at this point of season in over 30 years, Heneghan admits that they want more.

He went on to say, “I think if you look at the points, it’s two points per game - which stands us in good stead. But we have lost a couple of games that we’re frustrated with and annoyed with, because we go into every game believing we can win… I think we can push on and get even better.

