Sheffield Wednesday defender opens up on 'difficult' time at club as he seals next move

Several senior players have cleared out their locker at Middlewood Road and are looking forward to getting started at new clubs, with some already having sealed deals.

The latest of those is left-sided defender Matt Penney, whose move to ambitious League One rivals Ipswich Town ends a 15-year association with the Owls.

Penney, a lifelong Wednesdayite who burst onto the scene as a teenager under Jos Luhukay in in 2018, never quite got himself going as a consistent starter in the Wednesday first team and spent the 2019/20 season out on loan at German second tier outfit St Pauli.

Former Sheffield Wednesday wing-back Matt Penney has signed for Ipswich Town.

Last season saw him make only 12 league appearances despite a relative lack of options on the left.

Speaking as part of his social media unveiling with the Tractor Boys, Penney said: “Last season was a difficult season for myself and the team back up north.

“I just want to get back playing week-in, week-out, enjoying it and playing with a smile on my face because ultimately that’s when I’m going to play my best football.

“After speaking with the manager it made sense for me to come here and hopefully kick on.”

The move means Penney will work under once Wednesday-linked manager Paul Cook, who convinced the 23-year-old Ipswich was the club for him.

“His plans and aspirations are massive and so are mine, so it made sense for me to come here and try to help get Ipswich where they belong,” he said.

“Coming out of my comfort zone I enjoy, I enjoy meeting new people so I think everything will be fine.”