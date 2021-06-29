Former Sheffield Wednesday man overcomes demons to secure new club

Combative midfield man Cess Nyoni, 27, left the Owls for Nottingham Forest in 2012 having been touted as a future star at Hillsborough.

But registration issues prevented a smooth transition and as told to The Star earlier this year, the youngster spiralled into issues with drugs and alcohol and fell into the non-league game.

Having spoken bravely about his issues Nyoni is on the up and has secured himself a return to the game, signing for Northern Premier League Division One Midlands side Belper Town.

The Zimbabwe-born player, who is in the process of setting up a charity to help disadvantaged children in the country of his birth, said: “I believe in the project that he club is building and the manager is striving towards.

“I just want to be part of this great plan that you’ve got in place and showcase what I can do as well.”

When telling his story back in March, Nyoni spoke candidly about his desire to get his life back on track.

While football wasn’t necessarily part of that plan back then, it is surely an indication that things continue to go in the right direction.

“I had completely neglected them for so many years,” he said. “I’ve got a young daughter and I was so caught up in that negative lifestyle I lost all perspective.

“It made me realise I don’t want to be another deadbeat dad. It made me realise I need to do better.”