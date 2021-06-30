Have Championship side moved on from pursuit of Sheffield Wednesday key man Josh Windass?

But clubs looking at Wednesday’s off-field complications and hoping to snatch themselves a bargain could well find themselves disappointed, with The Star understanding that the Owls are not looking to sell.

Windass has a year left on his current contract though the club are believed to have a year’s option on a further year.

Last week The Star revealed Millwall launched two bids for the 27-year-old, the second of which was believed to be something towards the region of £1m. Both were swiftly knocked back by Wednesday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass is of interest to a number of clubs.

As reported by South London Press, the Lions have launched a loan bid for former Owls loanee Benik Afobe, who they hope to bring in from Stoke City.

The news could mean Millwall have been priced out and have moved on from their pursuit of the former Rangers man.

The Star understands that despite reports suggesting a £5m price tag has been slapped on Windass’ head, no definite price has been quoted to interested clubs, though it would take a large bid to test Wednesday’s resolve.

Birmingham City enquired to Wednesday as to his availability earlier this month but were also given short shrift by the Owls.

Millwall finished in 11th place in the Championship last season and will be hoping to add goals to their team in order to build a playoff push. Jed Wallace was their top scorer with 11 goals, with Scott Malone and Mason Bennett five goals back.