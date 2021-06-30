Andre Green talks Celtic and Charlton Athletic as he details ‘ideal scenario’ for Sheffield Wednesday

Green, who is enjoying his first preseason with the Owls following his move to Hillsborough back in January, is eager to try and hit the ground running this season as Wednesday seek a winning start to 2021/22, and it just so happens that their first game is against a former team of his.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a decent loan spell with Charlton Athletic in 2019/20, scoring twice in 13 games during their last season in the Championship.

Now, as he prepares to face the Scottish giants in Wales and the Addicks on the opening day at The Valley, Green admits that – familiar faces or not – the plan is to get off to flying start.

Speaking to the club’s official YouTube channel, the former Aston Villa man said, “I can’t wait for the games to come around - the Celtic game will be the one where we keep getting our fitness levels but also start to plan for the season with groundwork, tactics and style of play. It’s the first of many.

“It’s always good to go back to clubs that you’ve played for, and you try your best to score. It’ll be good to see some familiar faces, but the ideal scenario is to win - and that’s what we’ll try to do.

“In the past, from past experiences, when I’ve had a full preseason I’ve gone into the season flying. I’ve scored goals in the first few games, and that’s all because of the work you put in now. So if you work as hard as possible in the time you’ve got now, then you’ll see the rewards for yourself as a player. Work hard, and then hit the ground running.”

Andre Green is itching to get going for Sheffield Wednesday this season.

Wednesday started preseason in Newport on Monday morning, and will see their time their come to a close after facing the Bhoys on July 7th in a behind-closed-doors affair before returning to Sheffield. The Owls then take on Charlton on August 7th.