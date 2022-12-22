Sheffield Wednesday decision to be made on youngster that could save Darren Moore transfer headache

Sheffield Wednesday are mulling over a decision that could ease their way out of a potential January transfer headache.

It centres on the future of young defender Ciaran Brennan, who was sent on loan to League Two Swindon Town in the summer on what was described as a season-long loan deal.

But like in the case of Wednesday loan trio Reece James, Alex Mighten and Mark McGuinness and as is fairly routine across modern football, both Wednesday and Swindon have the option to terminate the loan in January.

Sheffield Wednesday Manager Darren Moore Pic Steve Ellis

It comes amid injury struggles within the Wednesday defensive ranks, with Ben Heneghan potentially ruled out for the season after undergoing knee surgery and Michael Ihiekwe out for a number of weeks with a knee issue of his own.

The Star understands that with Akin Famewo still in the middle of his long injury lay-off, the Owls had contacted Swindon to discuss Brennan’s return after Heneghan’s issue in mid-September, but the Robins refused.

A Republic of Ireland youth international, Brennan has since gone on to play a big part in Swindon’s season, starting six matches on the spin before making way from the matchday squad over the weekend after the return of club captain Angus MacDonald.

As January edges closer, it raises the question of whether Wednesday will revisit the possible recall of Brennan, with Moore admitting prior to confirmation of Ihiekwe’s injury that he would be looking in the January market for reinforcements at the back.

The double injury headache could mean that while Wednesday were seeking out one defensive signing, the return of Brennan could serve to cover a further spot.

Now 22, the Wednesday academy graduate has played 18 times in senior football for the Owls and will hope to add to that number whatever happens this season, with his contract at the club set to come to an end in the summer of 2024.

Brennan has played in both a back three and more recently in a back four for Swindon, an experience that could lend itself to Moore’s flexible approach to matchday tactics.