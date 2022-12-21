Massimo Luongo, who achieved fan favourite status in the last of three injury-decimated seasons at Hillsborough, is training with Ipswich Town according to reports in East Anglia.
The Australian international left Wednesday in a ripple of cryptic controversy in the summer, with the midfielder seeming to take to social media to question Wednesday’s statement that he had turned a new contract down.
A long period of uncertainty followed in which he trialled with Reading and Birmingham City among others, before Chris Wilder took him on at Middlesbrough on a short-term deal.
That deal is due to come to an end next month and having failed to make a single appearances under either Wilder or his successor Michael Carrick, it appears Boro have granted Luongo the chance to head out in search of future employment.
Luongo is no stranger to Portman Road having played 11 times for Ipswich in a 2012 loan spell.
MORE: Sheffield Wednesday’s fellow League One big boys appoint former Rotherham United man as new boss
Asked to clarify the cryptic nature of Luongo’s reaction to his release – Nathaniel Mendez-Laing did similar – Owls boss Darren Moore said: “The contract offer has to be right. It’s a two-way thing and the contract offer has to be right for the club and for the player.
“Somewhere along the line that just didn’t materialise and that’s football. If you can’t agree and the player is able to go on a free, you move on. All parties have moved on.”