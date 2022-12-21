Big tick for Sheffield Wednesday trio as under-pressure Owls pair seal South Yorkshire friendly win

Goals for Alex Mighten and Mallik Wilks served as a timely reminder to Darren Moore that they are ready to push their case for more League One minutes in Sheffield Wednesday’s friendly win at Doncaster Rovers.

The summer additions both scored first half goals to put the Owls well in control against the League Two side, who hosted the clash behind closed doors at their Eco-Power Stadium base after their weekend fixture against Harrogate Town fell foul of the weather and was postponed.

The match proved to be a big tick in the continued injury comebacks of midfielders George Byers, Akin Famewo and Dennis Adeniran, both of whom started and were reported to have had plenty of the ball in the first half before they were substituted; Byers on the hour-mark, Famewo and Adeniran after 70 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster were understood to have named a strong side, though they made a number of substitutions throughout the match.

Mallik Wilks scored in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Doncaster Rovres. Pic: Steve Ellis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the other senior players involved from the start and who played 70 minutes were Jack Hunt, Akin Famewo and Jaden Brown.

Though he wasn’t ruled ready to play any part in Saturday’s goalless draw with Oxford United, key man Byers was on media duty last week and said he felt ready for match action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His absence has been felt in midfield in recent weeks and while Owls boss Darren Moore and the club’s sports science team plot his route back to full first team contention, an hour’s volume in the legs will certainly act as a positive going forward.