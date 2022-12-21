There’s been good, bad and a little ugly in the roll call of those who left Sheffield Wednesday in the summer.

Some have gone to set themselves up in the Championship, some have headed out to obscure leagues in Europe and some will do battle with Wednesday this season at rival clubs in League One.

There was debate over whether the Owls should have kept hold of the likes of Sam Hutchinson, Massimo Luongo or Nathaniel Mendez-Laing. Loanees such as Harlee Dean featured on the transfer wish lists of many Wednesdayites.

But how have they got on in the early stages of the season so far? Let’s take a look at who has done what.. and who hasn’t.

2. Chey Dunkley - Shrewsbury Town Time with Wednesday so badly disrupted by injury, Dunkley has had no such problems at Shrewsbury so far, playing every minute of League One action this season. He remains a hit with Owls fans on social media and regularly posts about his old club. Already a favourite with the Shrews, who have won their last two and sit in 11th place.

3. Sam Hutchinson - Reading Injured shortly after his trial at Championship Reading became permanent, Hutchinson rallied back to play a big part in their success towards the top end of the second tier with nine appearances on the spin. Settled into the side both at centre-half and as a holding midfielder but has seen injury woe creep back in - he's played once since early October - as Reading tumbled into midtable.

4. Joe Wildsmith - Derby County Joined Derby County alongside Mendez-Laing after passing up the chance to stay on at Wednesday. Has started life away from S6 well, with the best wishes of most Owls fans, earning plaudits and keeping one of nine League One clean sheets against Wednesday earlier this month.