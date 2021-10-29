‘Hutch’ has been missing for the Owls since coming off at half time in the 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers, and now it’s been confirmed that he’s had a minor setback.

Moore told the media on Friday, “We won't get Sam back this weekend. He has had a minor setback with his recovery. Too much, too soon in training. Nothing out of the ordinary. Just too much too soon with his eagerness to get back in it…”

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When will Sam Hutchinson be back for Sheffield Wednesday?

But when asked when he might be back, Moore replied, “We’re basically assessing him before every game. If he is symptom free, then we are good to go.

“If there is a little bit of tightness, I don't take the risk as much as we would like him back… We want him to come back and stay fit from now until the end of the season.”

And he’s expecting a tough game against the Robins this weekend, saying, “They will mix things up and get the ball forward but they have got some wonderful patterns of play… They are a team that got promoted into League One and are finding their way week in, week out.

Sam Hutchinson won't be available for Sheffield Wednesday against Cheltenham Town.