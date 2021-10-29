The 35-year-old shot-stopper, who came through the academy at Barnsley in the mid-2000s, is expected to feature for the Robins when they play host to the Owls at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium on Saturday afternoon – and he admits that he’s looking forward to the occasion.

He won’t be supporting Wednesday tomorrow, but Flinders has plenty of fond memories inside Hillsborough as a kid – and of one of his childhood idols, former Owls number one, Kevin Pressman.

Speaking to his club’s official website ahead of the Owls’ visit, the ex-Crystal Palace stopper said, "I'm looking forward to the game. We know it's going to be a tough game. We've done our homework this morning.

"I was a massive fan back at school. I had the usual Wednesday kitted out bedroom and everything, so I've got really fond memories of going to Hillsborough as a kid watching Premiership football. They were really good days.

"I'm a massive Kevin Pressman fan. He used to run out with his glove bag and I used to try and copy that in Sunday League football."

After missing the first three games of the season, Flinders has played every minute for Cheltenham in League One since then, but has only managed to keep two clean sheets in those 11 matches – he’ll be hoping to make it number four on Saturday, and maybe he’ll bring his glove bag out with him.