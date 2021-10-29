We’ve had a bit of team news from the Cheltenham side but now we need to find out what’s happening in the Wednesday camp as Moore and his side look to try and get back to winning ways after three consecutive draws in League One.

Brown has been in and out of the Owls side over the course of the campaign so far, playing in various positions, and will be keen to try and make an impact at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium tomorrow if given the opportunity.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is speaking to the media today ahead of the game against Cheltenham Town.

He’ll be up first on today’s press call at 9.45am, followed by the boss later this afternoon at around 1pm.