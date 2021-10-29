Sheffield Wednesday Recap: Injury updates and more from Jaden Brown and Darren Moore pre-Cheltenham Town
Welcome to Sheffield Wednesday’s press day ahead of facing Cheltenham Town – we’ve got Jaden Brown this morning, and Darren Moore in the afternoon.
We’ve had a bit of team news from the Cheltenham side but now we need to find out what’s happening in the Wednesday camp as Moore and his side look to try and get back to winning ways after three consecutive draws in League One.
Brown has been in and out of the Owls side over the course of the campaign so far, playing in various positions, and will be keen to try and make an impact at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium tomorrow if given the opportunity.
He’ll be up first on today’s press call at 9.45am, followed by the boss later this afternoon at around 1pm.
We’ll be bringing you the whole thing live as it happens, so stick with us – and in the meantime, you can listen to our latest Star Owls podcast.
Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday press conference LIVE
Last updated: Friday, 29 October, 2021, 13:40
- Jaden Brown spoke to us this morning
- Darren Moore - 1pm
And that’s a wrap...
DM on five subs
I don’t see any problems with it... If we went back then it can be beneficial for us.
It just helps with the fixture congestion - sometimes when there’s three games a week, it helps with injury prevention. I’d welcome it.
DM on how he sets up
We’re setting up a team to try and win... Yes we’ve got injuries, and yes I’d probably work a different systems if I had certain individuals. I’m not setting up to nullify, I set up to win.
That’s the way we’ve tried to do it. The system we’re working now has been a bit forced upon us because of what’s happened, but I feel a lot more optimism now with the players we’ve got coming back.
DM on Sow
We’ve been working with him on his physicality, and getting him to the level he needs to be. League One is physically demanding, so we’ve been getting him to a level where we think he can contribute now. He’s another who can play in those front positions.
He’s been doing a lot of extra work, so credit to him. He’s somebody over the course of the season, he’s already in a far better position now than he was when he arrived.
DM on Berahino
Saido’s been fine... He hadn’t played a lot of football, so we were having to build up his volume. The Bolton game was his first 90 minutes in about 60 minutes. He’s a player we’re building up, we’ve been working hard, and now we feel like he’s in a better place.
He’s looked threatening, and I envisage him getting goals for us if he gets the chance. In terms of the work, we all feel like he’s where he needs to be.
He can play 9, he can play 10, he can play wide. I think the best for him is probably through the middle. I think he’s more effective down the middle. He’ll be fine for us, and he’ll feel now that he can contribute more physically.
DM on Hutchinson
He’s had a little bit of a strain because of the pitches being rock hard... It’s not settled since we got him back into training as we’d liked, but we’ve got to ease off with him a little. We don’t want to push him back too soon.
If you push too soon, then you can lose him for longer.
We’re basically assessing him before every game - and when he’s system free then he’ll be good to go. We just don’t want to risk him.
DM on what needs to change
We need to be more ruthless in both boxes... In terms of the final touch at one end, and our concentration at the other. If we can then we can turn these draws into wins.
We should’ve got over the line with a few results in those three draws, but we haven’t. We need to keep our foot on the pedal.
DM on not winning from behind
It was pointed out after the Cambridge game, and I knew before coming, that there was a stigma at the club for a long time with coming from behind... As a club, a team, fans, we’ve got to break that stigma.
We need to break it this season, and we do that by sticking together. We need to pull this wonderful club back to where it should be. We need consistency, we need to be winning games. We need to turn that around.
I’m really aware of, and it’s a rallying call. Those stats are not something to be pleased about, but they are what they are.
DM on Bannan
He’s got to goals and five assists, but I want more... I’ve been pleased with him. We know how good a player he is, but the discipline he brings is phenomenal too. His leadership has been exceptional.
He’s an exceptional player, and I knew of his ability before I arrived. We want to make him even better.
He can play deeper, he can play higher, and he’s probably not playing in his most suited position.
More from DM
I’ll listen to the views coming in, and as a staff we take all aspects of it in... We look at the opposition, their strengths and weaknesses, and make sure we’re competitive.