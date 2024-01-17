Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Walter Musaba, is backing Iké Ugbo to help the Owls’ cause after joining the club.

Musaba and Ugbo know each other well after a very successful loan spell at Cercle Brugge in Belgium that saw them rack up some excellent numbers. The latter grabbed 17 goals and assists, while the former picked up nine – all four of their assists were for each other.

Now they’re looking to pick up where they left off in the 2020/21 season, and the Dutchman admits that he is pleased to see a familiar face around the place at Middlewood Road.

“He called me and I was really happy, I know what he can bring for us,” Musaba told the club’s official website. I know his qualities, and that is what we need. I know him and I played well with him – so it’s a really good thing we are here. We had a good time together, we were on loan and I think people know about the connection we had on the pitch. We scored a lot of goals.

“It was a nice experience, we lived close to each other, and we spent time after training and would go for food. In Belgium the league is one that I think would prepare you for football in England, so it was a good experience… The connection between us is good and I hope we can do the same together here at Sheffield Wednesday.