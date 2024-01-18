Sheffield Wednesday confirm Owls departure with another move reportedly agreed

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that Devis Vasquez's loan at the club has come to an end as he returns to AC Milan.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Danny Röhl suggested to The Star recently that there were plans in place for the 25-year-old's loan spell at Hillsborough to be cut short, and now it's been announced that he has indeed ended his time at S6.

A statement from the club today read, "Devis Vasquez’ loan spell at Hillsborough has ended with the goalkeeper returning to parent club AC Milan. The Colombian moved to Wednesday last August in a temporary switch from the Rossoneri and featured in 10 games for the Owls. We thank Devis for his services and wish him the very best for the future."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad