The game had a fairly quiet start, but after about 20 minutes things exploded into action. An off-the-ball incident saw the hosts given a penalty, but Dawson was once again up to the challenge as he did his bit to keep it out - his second League One penalty stop of the season.
Michael Smith and George Byers gave the Owls a 2-0 lead not long afterwards, but Darren Moore’s side were pegged back after goals from Nathan Broadhead and Leif Davis before withstanding a barrage of pressure to hold on for a point.
It was a result that saw Wednesday go 17 games unbeaten in League One.
Watch the penalty save and Owls goals below:
Speaking after the game, Darren Moore said that he thought one moment turned the tide...
And Josh Windass admitted that they weren’t exactly happy with a point...
For more coverage of the game, have a look at these articles:
Here’s how the teams lined up:
Ipswich - Walton, Davis, Morsy, Woolfenden, Burns, Chaplin, Burgess, Hirst, Humphreys, Broadhead, Clarke.
Wednesday - Dawson, Palmer, Vaulks, Iorfa, Bannan, Windass, Byers, Famewo, Johnson, Smith, Flint.