Sheffield Wednesday’s drew 2-2 with Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon in an action-packed League One affair.

The game had a fairly quiet start, but after about 20 minutes things exploded into action. An off-the-ball incident saw the hosts given a penalty, but Dawson was once again up to the challenge as he did his bit to keep it out - his second League One penalty stop of the season.

Michael Smith and George Byers gave the Owls a 2-0 lead not long afterwards, but Darren Moore’s side were pegged back after goals from Nathan Broadhead and Leif Davis before withstanding a barrage of pressure to hold on for a point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a result that saw Wednesday go 17 games unbeaten in League One.

Watch the penalty save and Owls goals below:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the game, Darren Moore said that he thought one moment turned the tide...

And Josh Windass admitted that they weren’t exactly happy with a point...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more coverage of the game, have a look at these articles:

Here’s how the teams lined up:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ipswich - Walton, Davis, Morsy, Woolfenden, Burns, Chaplin, Burgess, Hirst, Humphreys, Broadhead, Clarke.