Darren Moore says that he will view four points from two games against Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich Town as a ‘good return’ despite giving away today’s lead.

The Owls went 2-0 up at Ipswich on Saturday afternoon thanks to goals from Michael Smith and George Byers, both of which came after Cameron Dawson had saved a Conor Chaplin penalty.

But the three points Wednesday needed to stay top of the table didn’t come their way following freekick goals from Nathan Broadhead and Leif Davis, the second of which went in off George Byers’ head.

Moore, who admitted he doesn’t know what happened with the penalty decision – heaped praise on his goalkeeper, and suggested that Michael Smith’s missed opportunity at 2-0 came back to bite them.

With the spot kick it has been suggested afterwards that Marvin Johnson fouled Wes Burns – though there is no footage available at the time of writing.

He told the media, “I didn’t see the incident that led to penalty, but I trust that the officials saw something. I’m pleased Cameron Dawson saved it – his second of the season – and I think once he saved it the boys regained their calmness. It was an excellent start, to go two goals up, but the changing point was when we had the chance to go 3-0 up.

“If we score that I think the game runs away from Ipswich, but they got away with it and there was a real momentum surge after that. The freekick really was exceptional – and that gave them hope going into half time.”

Darren Moore says that four points from the last two games is a good return. (Steve Ellis)

It was a draw that extended Wednesday’s unbeaten to 17 games in League One, and while they lost ground on the league leaders, Plymouth, Moore says that four points from the last six available is satisfactory.

