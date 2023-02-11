Josh Windass says that Ipswich Town were given a penalty against Sheffield Wednesday because Marvin Johnson ‘apparently’ elbowed Wes Burns.

The Owls came away from Portman Road with a 2-2 draw on Saturday in an action-packed affair between the two sides, with Darren Moore’s side losing a two goal lead to share the spoils with the Tractor Boys.

Before all four of the goals, though, was a big moment involving Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin and Cameron Dawson, with Burns going down off the ball and then Dawson saving Chaplin’s spot-kick.

There was confusion during the game about what happened, and Darren Moore admitted afterwards that he wasn’t sure what it was given for, but Windass gave some clarity when he was speaking to the media after the game.

He explained that it was Marvin Johnson who was accused of being the aggressor, but explained that the referee wasn’t sure enough to book him or send him off.

The Owls attacker, who is credited with both assists on the day, said, “Apparently Marvin Johnson elbowed somebody, but Marv said that he just had his arm up trying to stop somebody getting across him. Nobody really knew what happened, but we were saying to the referee that if somebody elbowed somebody else then you need to send someone off – and he said he didn’t know who it was. So make of that what you will.

“They (officials) just need to let the game play, especially with stuff like that. The ref didn’t even know what happened himself, and the incident happened at the far post away from the linesman with 11 bodies or something in the way. They didn’t claim for it, nobody did, so I don’t know what happened.”

Cameron Dawson saved Conor Chaplin's penalty as Sheffield Wednesday face Ipswich Town. (Steve Ellis)

The result saw Wednesday relinquish top spot to Plymouth Argyle, but – with a game in hand on the Pilgrims as well as Ipswich – Darren Moore’s side are still in a good position.

