Sheffield Wednesday made it 17 League One games without defeat after an eventful 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.

It took 20 minutes for the game to really get going, but boy did it get going...

Marvin Johnson was adjudged to have fouled Wes Burns off the ball, and despite numerous remonstrations from the visitors a penalty was given. With no replays available at the time, nobody really knew why.

It gave the home crowd a boost, but Dawson wasn’t fazed and – for the second time this season – prevented the Owls from conceding from the spot. Chaplin struck it, but ‘Daws’ made it two for two to keep it level. Much to the joy of the away end.

And it wasn’t long until they had even more to celebrate, Wednesday breaking well down the left hand side through Josh Windass, his excellent cross found Michael Smith and the Owls forward obliged with an expertly directed header into the back of the net.

There was more to come, too. The ball dropping to George Byers in the box, and he drilled it home brilliantly before sprinting over to the Owls fans at the other end of the pitch to celebrate with them.

It should have got even better not long afterwards, with Smith one-on-one against Christian Walton deciding to try and round him. His touch was heavy, the chance went begging, and the tables turned.

Sheffield Wednesday worked hard for a draw against Ipswich Town. (Rhianna Chadwick/PA Wire)

Nathan Broadhead, bought for a seven-figure sum in January, had been quiet – but struck his freekick from the edge of the box so sweetly that Dawson stood no chance. The ball striking the lwoodwork before going in – and Portman Road exploded.

Wednesday made it to half time, but momentum had shifted. And things didn’t change after the break.

It was another set piece, by another seven-figure signing, but Leif Davis’ effort required a deflection to make it past Dawson. It was loud before, but as that ball hit the back of the net the sense of expectation topped out. Kieran McKenna’s side smelt blood.

Not many teams have managed to get at the Owls the way the Tractor Boys did, with wave after wave of attack from the team in blue as they turned the screw.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was thrown in, replacing Windass, with Darren Moore seeking to regain control of the game, and things did seem to settle down a bit. Barry Bannan was the next one off, Dennis Adeniran taking his place on the field.

Wednesday rode their luck in the game, but Akin Famewo in particular stuck out as a last line of defence on numerous occasions. Freddie Ladapo nearly silenced the 2,000+ Owls fans late on, but a grateful Dawson watched his effort bounce wide of the post.