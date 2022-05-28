There’s a big summer ahead for Moore and his Owls’ recruitment team as they go about replacing the several players that are leaving Wednesday on the back of the 2021/22 campaign, and the manager says that he considers all as ‘part of the process’.

A host of new faces will arrive at Middlewood Road in the coming weeks ahead of the club’s official preseason return on June 20th, and Moore says that they’ve already had some positive talks.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the club’s YouTube channel, Moore said, “It’s underway, it has to happen in the background… There are small frustrations with people being away on holiday - which you can understand - but some of the talks have been positive and some of the competition out there is fierce.

“The type and level of players that we’re competing for, they’re not short of others from one or two others. We have to try our best, and hopefully we can get the right players and the right blend into the club this season and hopefully push us on again.

“It’s all part of the process. The talks have to go on, and sometimes you feel like you’re going nowhere with it, but you have to have those talks with the clubs, the players and the representatives - there are so many talks that have to take place.”

He also spoke about what he was looking for in his new players, explaining, “You can meet individuals now if they’re out of contract, and it’s a two-way thing… There’s no better way of meeting a player than looking into a player’s eyes and seeing that desire and passion - because that’s what we want here at Sheffield Wednesday.

Darren Moore has discussed Wednesday's transfer movements going forward.

“We want players that are passionate and want to drive the club forward. Every time you pull a shirt on for Wednesday it means something, and that won’t depart from the squad.”