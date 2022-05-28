Wednesday’s players are currently scattered around the world on holiday after their 2021/22 campaign ended in a disappointing play-off defeat, but Moore is looking for them to focus on the future as they seek to push for promotion once again next season.

He confirmed in a chat with the club’s official YouTube channel this week that work has now begun on the playing field at both Hillsborough and Middlewood Road, explaining that they should be good to go by the time the players return next month.

Moore told the club, “The plans will get announced real shortly, everything is in place… The players will report back here by June 20th, which will give us a good six weeks to train.

They’ll have six weeks to get their bodies into the condition we need them to be in for the start of the new campaign… By the time they get back in and report back the surfaces will be ready, and we’ll be good to go.

“The main thing for preseason is that the players return back, have a good six weeks, come through unscathed, get fit physically and mentally, and then we get ready for the new campaign.”

While Moore didn’t give all the details of the club’s preseason plans – or where they’ll take place – he did explain that they were looking to have at least one preseason game at Hillsborough, where fans will hopefully be able to see some of the new signings when they arrive.

Work has begun on Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium pitch.