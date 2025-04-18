Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday can no longer mathematically be relegated from the Championship this season.

The Owls left it late last time out, securing their second-tier status on the final day to complete the great escape, but there will be no concerns of last-day drama this time around after it was confirmed that Danny Röhl’s side will no longer be able to slip into the bottom three not matter what happens between now and the last game.

Luton Town’s victory over Derby County in today’s early kickoff sees both teams - in 23rd and 22nd respectively - now sat on 43 points, with just nine points left to play for. Before kick off at the bet365 Stadium, where Wednesday face Stoke City, the visitors were 10 points off the bottom three, meaning that the lowest they can finish as things stand is 21st.

Röhl’s men, at the time of writing, are 14th in the table, but that could of course change over the course of the afternoon - the highest they could end the afternoon is 10th, the lowest 15th.

While there was a stage this season where the Owls had loftier ambitions, and at one point had a chance at the play-offs, there will be an air of relief for some at today’s confirmation. Wednesday are without a win in five as they take on Stoke, and while they hit the magic 50-point mark last month they have been far from convincing of late.

Wednesday find themselves 1-0 down at Stoke as things stand after Million Manhoef’s opener, but will be hoping to spring another away comeback - something they’ve done on many occasions this season.