Sheffield Wednesday boss says ‘everybody knows’ his big Owls plans – including Dejphon Chansiri
Danny Röhl insists that his relationship with Sheffield Wednesday chairman, Dejphon Chansiri, is no different based on where he is.
The Owls owner came back to the United Kingdom this month after a spell in Thailand, and was in attendance as Wednesday fell to a narrow defeat the hands of Birmingham City at St. Andrews. Jordan James’ late winner condemned them to another loss as the wait for a victory on the road continued.
There is plenty to discuss for Röhl and the club’s head honcho given the ongoing search for a Head of Recruitment and the fact that the January transfer window is just around the corner, but the German says that communication is just as good if their conversations are had digitally.
“I’m still in contact with the chairman, it’s important,” he told The Star. “We have a good relationship, good communication, it doesn’t matter whether he’s here or not. We have meetings on Zoom when he’s not here, when he is here it is in person… I think everybody in the club knows what I want to do, and what I want to do with this club.
“I have a version, a big goal, with this club. At the moment, though, it’s about taking points - and we know this. We will see.”
It’s likely that Chansiri will be at Hillsborough this coming weekend as well as Wednesday take on another Thai-owned football club, Leicester City, however the odds are stacked against the Owls as they take on a side flying high at the opposite end of the Championship table.