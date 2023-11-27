Sheffield Wednesday midfielder undergoes surgery – return date unknown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fusire has had a pretty productive 2023 at Wednesday, making his senior debut last season, spending preseason with the first team in Spain over the summer, and being named as Neil Thompson’s skipper for the 2023/24 campaign after impressing with his ability and attitude. And he’s been a key figure in their impressive start to the season.

The 18-year-old will now face a big challenge, though, after undergoing a hernia operation that will keep him out of action for quite some time – however there is hope that he will at least be able to make a return before the Owls’ final game in May. They’ll still be hoping to be in the title race come that point, and Fusire being back could give them a big boost.

Wednesday take on Hull City in their next game on Tuesday night as they look to bounce back from defeat to Fleetwood Town last time out, but it’ll be a difficult task considering that they’ll be without their skipper as well as – in all likelihood – their top scorer, Bailey Cadamarteri, given his first team involvement.

Fusire’s absence offers up another opportunity for one of Wednesday’s other youngsters to stake a claim for a regular starting berth in the coming months, and it also remains to be seen who will be handed the captain’s armband while he’s gone. Rio Shipston was given the honour against Fleetwood.