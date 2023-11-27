Sheffield Wednesday striker hits 15th goal as blistering start continues

Sheffield Wednesday Ladies are in fine fettle as 2023 draws to a close, and part of that is down to the form of on-fire striker, Amy Broomhead.

The 23-year-old forward has been firing on all cylinders since coming into Kieron Lee’s side in the early stages of the 2023/24 campaign, and on Sunday she bagged another hattrick to take her tally to the season to 15 goals in just nine games.

Pitted against Socrates LFC for the second time this month, Broomhead got three of the goals in their 6-1 victory on the road, a result that made sure they maintained their three-point lead at the top of the Sheffield and Hallamshire Women & Girls League table. Second-placed Kiveton Park do, however, have two games in hand.

Broomhead’s hattrick was scored alongside goals from Renee Simmonite-Scott, Izzy Rundle and Sadie Hooper, with victory making it five wins on the spin for the Owlessess in their quest for promotion this season. They’ve scored 28 goals in that period, conceding four.

SWLFC will be back in action this coming Sunday when they’re back on home soil at the Jubilee Sports and Social Club against Brinsworth Whitehill, and they’ll be desperate to add another vital three points to their tally for the campaign so far. Just two places below them are Brunsmeer Athletic, who are only six points adrift with four games in hand - the Owlessess will be looking to make sure that gap doesn't get any smaller.