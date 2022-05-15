The likes of Des Walker, Lee Bullen, JP McGovern and Reda Johnson were among those that turned out in Owls colours once again on the Hillsborough turf, while Pudil brought along some big names from his homeland such as Jan Koller, Tomas Ujfalusi and Roman Bednar for the occasion.

A decent crowd turned out in S6 to watch the fun in the sun, and were treated to seven goals as the visitors picked up a 4-3 victory – with Pudil and McGovern both scoring beautiful goals on their respective returns to the stadium where they plied their trade for so long.

Plenty of money was raised for Weston Park Cancer Charity and Real Top Praha – and Pudil was delighted with how things went on the day, praising those that helped to make it happen.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the club's official website, the former left back said, “It’s been a beautiful day and I am so grateful for everyone who has helped this project come to life… All the players, the Sheffield Wednesday Community Programme and the club and the many fans who came out to support us.

“Every penny we have raised will help make life better for someone and that makes me and all of us here today very proud.”

Meanwhile, Carbone – who scored from the spot late in the game – said, “I cannot quite believe I am back here, it still feels like my home and I am so happy to help make a difference… I am here on a pitch where I had some beautiful moments. The memories for me are very special.”

Daniel Pudil scored a beauty on his return to Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough.

The Italian showed some sparks of his old brilliance, while there were also good performances from former Owls favourites such as Ross Wallace, Glenn Loovens and David Lucas, much to the delight of the 2,000+ people in attendance at Hillsborough for the event.