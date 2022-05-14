Dunkley is one of several Wednesday players whose current contract is up at the end of June, and it remains very up in the air as to whether he’ll still be wearing Owls colours by the time the 2022/23 campaign rolls around.

The towering defender made 24 appearances for Wednesday in 2021/22 as they battled for promotion back to the Championship, however was unused in both of the play-off semifinals against Sunderland as Darren Moore’s side missed out on a trip to Wembley.

‘Dunks’ has now taken to his personal social media channels to address the club’s supporters, and he thinks that a promotion is on the cards next season – whether he’s at Hillsborough or not.

The former Wigan Athletic defender said, “Very tough one to take, and as a team we are all devastated not to get this club back in the higher league. Although we are sorry not to achieve this; I know that apologies won’t be enough as we all desperately wanted to end this season on a high through our actions.

“Nevertheless, I do not doubt the commitment & endeavour my team have shown & with the core players left for the next season I know that the aim and focus will be very much the same to go one step better as success isn’t a straight line.

“Thanks for all your amazing support this season as you really did come out in numbers and personally supported me through some lows in the season; it’s appreciated. Have a great summer as we recharge our batteries for the oncoming season.”

He then went on to say in a reply to a fan who suggested he’d still be at Hillsborough next season, “Not necessarily, no talks have been had… Whether I’m here or not next season though I envision the massive to be promoted some way or another; with good preparation.”