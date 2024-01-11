Sheffield Wednesday could sign another 'today or tomorrow' ahead of Southampton game

Sheffield Wednesday have two new players, but they may have another through the door before facing Southampton.

Wednesday snapped up James Beadle on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion earlier in the week as Danny Röhl's first transfer window officially got underway, and on Thursday it was confirmed that Iké Ugbo had also joined for the second half of the campaign - also on loan - from Troyes in France.

The pair are just two of the targets that the club had identified in order to bolster their ranks in an attempt to put together a squad capable of beating the drop and booking their spot in the Championship next season, while there is also hope of getting a deal done for West Ham United's Conor Coventry.

Röhl wants more, though, and though he wouldn't name any names he had explained that there could be a third signing finalised in the near future, possibly in time to take on his former club, the Saints, at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

When asked about further incomings he said, “To say a number is difficult because you don’t know what’s going to happen, but in my mind I know which positions we need… It could be that we have the next signing today or tomorrow, we’re very close, and then we’ll see what more we can do.

"It’s been a good week for the club, we’ve”had some good talks with players who are not here, but there’s still work to do. In the market things can change very quick."