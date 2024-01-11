Sheffield Wednesday’s Danny Röhl nominated for award after Owls run

It’s not just those around Hillsborough that have noticed the fine work being done by Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl.

The Owls have seen a real upturn in fortunes of late since the German got his teeth into the challenge at S6, and their most recent result saw them move up to third bottom in the Championship as well as closing the gap on those above them either further.

Now it’s been confirmed that Röhl’s efforts have been recognised by the English Football League, who have named him as one of four nominees for the December Manager of the Month award – here’s what they had to say about the men in the running:

Danny Rohl (Sheffield Wednesday)

Rohl has masterminded a remarkable turnaround at Hillsborough. He has introduced high energy and a high press into a previously statuesque side, giving youth a chance and freeing up key players. His sharper, hungrier team won four of their seven games.

Enzo Maresca (Leicester City)

To his talented squad, Maresca has added an effervescence, energy and desire which is proving irresistible to their Championship opponents. Only an injury-time Ipswich equaliser denied them a perfect seven wins with 18 goals scored.

Russell Martin (Southampton)

Martin’s team turned draws into victories, gaining 17 points from seven unbeaten games with a 16-3 goals differential. They swept aside Blackburn and Swansea, 4-0 and 5-0, respectively, and showed their resilience against QPR and Plymouth.

Mark Robins (Coventry City)

If Coventry began the season slowly after a play-off final defeat on penalties and losing Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer, Robins is bringing his calmness and tactical nous to the fore again, earning 12 points from seven games.

