Sheffield Wednesday secure attacker's signature as former Chelsea man joins Owls

Sheffield Wednesday have another new signing through the door, landing the signature of former Chelsea attacker, Iké Ugbo.

The Star reported earlier this week that the Owls were in pursuit of the 25-year-old forward as Danny Röhl seeks to add more goals to his frontline at Hillsborough, and the understanding was that they were making good progress with regards to getting a deal done.

Before he could join on loan from Troyes, though, they had to finalise the end of his loan spell with fellow Championship outfit, Cardiff City, however that has now been completed after they recalled him, leaving the Canadian international free to come on board at S6 until the end of the season.

"The Owls have signed Iké Ugbo on loan for the remainder of the season from French Ligue 2 side Troyes... Ugbo spent the first half of this campaign in the Championship on a temporary deal with Cardiff City – scoring against Wednesday back in August.

"He now moves to Hillsborough and becomes our second signing of the January transfer window following the capture of goalkeeper James Beadle. Ugbo has been allocated shirt number 12 for the duration of his S6 stay. Welcome to Wednesday, Ike!"