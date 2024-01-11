Sheffield Wednesday ‘means everything’ to Owls’ exciting youngster Bailey Cadamarteri
Bailey Cadamarteri says that it ‘means everything’ to him to be leading the line for Sheffield Wednesday.
The 18-year-old Owls talent burst onto the scene this season after working his way up the youth ranks at Middlewood Road, and has got four direct goal contributions in 11 Championship matches since being a chance by Danny Röhl. And there’s plenty more to come.
‘Cadz’ is set to feature once again this weekend as Wednesday head down to Southampton for one of their toughest tests of the campaign, but the forward isn’t worried by a bit of hard work – it’s always been part of his game. And to be doing his thing for this football club is something that he considers a real privilege.
“It means everything,” he told the media on Thursday. “I’ve spent my life here. Everything I’ve done so far in my life has been in and around this football club, so it means a lot…
“I feel like I’ve got to give to this club. They’ve had me since U9s and I’ve progressed up through the ranks, and I have a lot of people to thank, but yeah, I feel like I’ve got a lot to give back to the club, the fans and the manager now as well…
“For me as an individual I thrive off hard work, I thrive off going and running, that’s my game. I feel like every level I’ve played at it’s always been about hard work playing up front because that’s my game anyway. But it’s been especially so with this manager because everything is intense, intense, intense. It makes it a bit harder, but I think I’ve put myself in good stead to play his type of football.”