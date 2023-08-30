Potential Sheffield Wednesday transfer target inches closer to move elsewhere

Uche Ikpeazu is believed to be one of several players that Sheffield Wednesday have considered moves for this summer, but it looks like he may be Wycombe Wanderers bound.

The 28-year-old is currently a free agent after terminating his contract with Turkish Super Lig outfit, Konyaspor, and the Owls are believed to have had conversations regarding the potential of bringing him on board at Hillsborough.

It’s understood that those talks didn’t progress much further, though, and The Star is led to believe that the former Middlesbrough man is now inching closer towards a return to his former club, Wycombe Wanderers, in League One.

Ikpeazu enjoyed a good spell at Adams Park under Gareth Ainsworth during their time in the Championship in 2020/21, and played with current Chairboys boss, Matt Bloomfield, before the big striker was snapped up by Neil Warnock at Boro.

The likes of Huddersfield Town and Ainsworth’s Queens Park Rangers were also linked with a move for the striker as teams across the English Football League look to bolster their ranks, but it’s now looking increasingly likely that Ikpeazu will be heading back to Buckinghamshire.

Wycombe have had a mixed start to the 2023/24 season so far, winning two, losing two and drawing one – though they’ll be hoping that if Ikpeazu does join then he can start to replicate some of the form that made him a popular figure at the club a few years ago.