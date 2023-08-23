Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, has decided to sponsor his counterpart in the club’s women’s team for the season.

Bannan, who wears the number 10 shirt for the Owls, decided to throw his backing behind Sheffield Wednesday Ladies’ number 10, Heidi O’Reilly, for the 2023/24 season as the talented teenager looks to play her part in a rejuvenated Owlessess outfit.

Under the watchful eye of new manager, Kieron Lee, SWLFC are eager to improve on last year’s performance, and young O’Reilly – a lifetime Wednesdayite herself – will be a big part of that once the season begins away at Penistone Church on September 3rd.

The 17-year-old, who was recently the subject of a documentary by a Sheffield film company, is primarily a central midfielder, and she has a big season ahead after recovering from a serious ACL, MCL and meniscus injury.

Heidi O’Reilly with Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan - the Owls skipper has sponsored her for the season.

Her manager says that it’s a lovely touch from Bannan to put his hand into his pocket for O’Reilly’s season, and admits that they’re hoping to build up some crowds at the Jubilee Sports & Social Club on Claywheels Lane in Hillsborough on the back of England reaching the final of the Women’s World Cup.

“It’s such a fantastic gesture from Barry to show his support for Wednesday’s women’s team,” Lee said. “We have a young first team squad who are looking to put SLWFC back on the map going forward, so to have the support from the club’s captain is a real boost for the squad.

“The ladies are looking forward to the season and hopefully playing their part in building on the Lionesses’ success in Sheffield. We would love to try and build some good backing this season from the Wednesday fanbase and family.”

After their opening game of the league season in the North East Regional Women’s Football League the Owlessess will take on Kiveton Park in the first qualifying round of the Women’s FA Cup on September 10th.