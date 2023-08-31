Sheffield Wednesday submit official offers for Newcastle United duo

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to try and complete a double swoop for Newcastle United duo, Isaac Hayden and Jeff Hendrick.

The pair are both out of Eddie Howe’s plans this season having fallen down the pecking order at St. James Park, and The Star reported earlier today that Hayden had become a potential option for the Owls after his move to Luton Town fell through.

It’s now understood that Wednesday have submitted an official loan offer for both players as they look to try and get them in through the door at Hillsborough before the transfer window closes tomorrow night, however discussions remain ongoing at this point in time and it’s not quite a done deal yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is interest from elsewhere in both cases, however Xisco will be hopeful of bringing in some more proven experience to bolster his ranks after a summer that has seen them recruit a number of players from overseas alongside the four who have played in the Championship before.

Hayden, primarily a defensive midfielder, and Hendricks, who has played both centrally and out wide, spent last season out on loan as they plied their trade for Norwich City and Reading respectively, are available on loan given that they do still have time left on their current deals up north.

Wednesday have made 10 signings so far this summer, most recently adding young attacker, Djeidi Gassama, to their ranks - and they’re eager to add more before the window closes at 11pm on Friday evening.