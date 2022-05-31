The Owls missed out on promotion out of League One as they fell to Sunderland in the play-off semifinals, with the Black Cats going on to secure a spot in the Championship after a big day out at Wembley.

For Wednesday, they’re now in the process of bringing on board a host of new players to replace those that are leaving this summer, and Moore says that he finds it all quite therapeutic after the disappointment of 2021/22.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the club’s official YouTube page, the Wednesday boss said, “I’ve not stopped since the play-offs really. I had a couple of days to reflect, but I’ve just continued working, and I’ve found it quite therapeutic in terms of getting the cogs back going again and preparing again.

“The play-offs have been forgotten, I’m past it, and it’s just about building for next season.”

Moore also went on to say, “It’s a real crucial time now, because it’s about getting in amongst everyone else and making sure we get our recruitment right. We need to get the team in a position where we can be better - we need to prepare better and recruit better, in order to give ourselves a chance to be amongst it again for the upcoming campaign.”

Wednesday have at least 10 players departing this summer from the side that ended the previous campaign, and with only two players returning from loan there is plenty for Moore and his recruitment team to finalse before 2022/23 gets underway.