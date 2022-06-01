Wednesdayites turned out in their numbers last season as they sought to try and cheer their team on to promotion, and while things ultimately ended in disappointment there were a couple of busy days at Hillsborough to top things off.

Now, with preparations underway for the 2022/23 campaign, the Owls boss says that he hopes to see more of them next season – thanking them for their efforts since his arrival.

Speaking to the club’s YouTube channel, Moore said, “Special recognition has to go to the fans… I want to say on behalf of myself, the staff, the players, and all of us here at Sheffield Wednesday - thank you all so much for your tremendous support, home and away. It’s been absolutely superb.

“We look forward to seeing you for the new campaign, for another season - please come back again in your thousands, as you’ve done home and away, it’s greatly appreciated by myself and the boys.

“I’m really looking forward to the new campaign, and it’s a special message of thanks from me to all the Wednesday fans - I look forward to seeing you all soon.”

Moore has explained that plans for the club’s upcoming preseason are almost finalised, also adding that they hope to have a game at Hillsborough once the pitch is finished that would allow fans to see some of their new signings once they’ve been made.